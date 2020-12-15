Canada Admits It Lost Vaccines To Richer Countries

PA Images

At the start of the pandemic, there was a hope that the crisis would see the international community join together to fight the virus. Unfortunately, it looks like that fight has turned into a struggle over who gets access to the vaccine first.

Canada has admitted that it has lost out on securing early access to doses after being outbid by richer countries, demonstrating how intense competition has become for the first COVID-19 vaccines.

Along with the United States, Canada began to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to healthcare workers and vulnerable people yesterday, December 14, and while the country has already bought enough doses to cover its population several times over, Canadian officials have said that the UK and US have got a head start in the race to get their orders shipped.

Anita Anand, Canada’s minister of public services and procurement, told the Associated Press that ‘we are dealing with an incredibly competitive global environment’ for vaccine supply, adding that countries were going to have to play the ‘long game’ when it came to getting supplies through.

More than 13,700 people have died of the virus in Canada, and while the country is one of the first to officially begin its vaccination program, Business Insider reports that it will be getting relatively few doses this month – just under a quarter of a million – compared to the wider roll out that is being seen in the UK and in the US, where all 50 states have already received their first shipments.

The fact that Canada – one of the richest and most advanced countries in the world – is struggling to get its vaccine orders shipped only serves to highlight how difficult it will be for poorer regions to get access to the vaccine in 2021. Manufacturers are struggling to fulfil vaccine orders already, meaning countries that can afford to pay have jumped to the front of the queue.

Campaign groups have accused wealthier nations of ‘hoarding’ vaccine supplies, with Amnesty International writing in a press release:

The hoarding of vaccines actively undermines global efforts to ensure that everyone, everywhere can be protected from COVID-19, Rich countries have clear human-rights obligations not only to refrain from actions that could harm access to vaccines elsewhere but also to cooperate and provide assistance to countries that need it.

According to Amnesty, 70 of the poorer countries in the world may only be able to vaccinate 1 in 10 of their populations next year without assistance, whereas richer nations will be sitting on excess doses.

Britain, a country of 68 million people, has secured access to 357 million doses of various vaccines with the option to buy 152 million more. Meanwhile, Canada has ordered 10 doses of the vaccine per person – only two doses each are required – although the government has said that it will donate unused doses to poorer countries.