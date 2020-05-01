Canada Bans Assault-Style Weapons After Worst Mass Shooting In Country’s History
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will be banning military-style assault weapons following the worst mass shooting in the country’s history.
More than 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms will be banned, with Canadians no longer being able to use, sell or import these newly-prohibited firearms and components.
It’s believed these measures, which will be brought in during a two-year transition period, will remove dangerous military firearms from communities, helping to ensure to provide greater safety from gun violence.
Trudeau said:
Because of gun violence, people are dying, families are grieving, and communities are suffering. It must end.
Assault-style firearms designed for military use have no place in Canada. By removing them from our streets, we will limit the devastating effects of gun-related violence and help make our country safer.
The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, said:
Weapons designed for the battlefield have no place on our streets or in our communities. Canadians gave us a clear mandate to ban these dangerous weapons. That is exactly what we are doing with the targeted measures we are announcing today.
You can watch Trudeau speak about the ban below:
At least 22 people in in Nova Scotia were killed during a mass shooting on April 18 and 19, as reported by ABC News.
Gunman Gabriel Wortman, 51, had been armed with two semi-automatic rifles as well as several semi-automatic pistols.
Our thoughts are with all those affected by this recent tragedy.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
