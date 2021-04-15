Canada Cannabis Sales Doubled To $2.6 Billion In 2020

PA Images

Sales of cannabis in Canada doubled to $2.6 billion in 2020 as more customers moved from illicit to legal markets.

Much of the increase in sales is reflected by an increase in the number of brick and mortar retailers selling the drug, and the increased accessibility of affordable cannabis.

As per the Brightfield Group’s latest ‘Canadian Cannabis Market’ report, adult use of the drug in Canada rose by 118% in 2020.

In Ontario alone, 299 new brick and mortar locations started selling cannabis in the last year, the report found.

By the end of 2020, 52% of adults using marijuana recreationally were purchasing the drug from retailers, while only 33% still relied on a dealer.

This is because of an increase in diversity of products in the legal markets and more competitive prices as opposed to the illicit market.

According to the report, the price of cannabis dropped 10% from the third quarter of 2019 to 2020. As a result, brands in the legal market were better positioned to compete with the illicit market.

‘In a major shift from the market’s early days, bargain hunters and heavy users can now find flower for bulk in 2020, as Canadian cannabis companies successfully marketed economy brands to consumers,’ the report said.

Jamie Schau, international research manager at the Brightfield Group told Forbes the country is seeing a ‘new era of adult-use cannabis’.

‘The Canadian market is witnessing impressive growth, with adult-use cannabis growing 118% in 2020 and in line to grow another 60% this year,’ Schau said.

‘That growth has ushered in a new era of adult-use cannabis, one that has brought not only an ever-evolving set of both 1.0 and 2.0 product offerings, but increasingly sophisticated and strategic competitors across the supply chain, and more diverse and demanding consumers,’ Schau added.