Canada Dips Into Reserve Stockpile Of Maple Syrup Following Huge Shortage

As much of the world continues to struggle with supply chain issues, Canada has announced that it’s taking measures to relieve pressure on its most treasured resource.

Amid soaring global demand, the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers is set to tap into its maple syrup reserves, releasing roughly half of its existing stockpile of the sweet stuff.

It’s thought that a lower-than average yield from maple sap harvests this year has contributed to the shortage, leading to 50 million pounds of ‘strategic maple syrup reserves’ to be released to ensure the dip in supply doesn’t affect consumers.

If your pancakes or your porridge just won’t taste right without a drizzle of maple syrup, don’t worry. There’s no need to begin hoarding just yet, with QMSP communications director Helene Normandin telling NPR that the decision to release some of the stockpile was exactly why the reserves were maintained in the the first place.

‘That’s why the reserve is made, to never miss maple syrup. And we won’t miss maple syrup!’ she said, adding that the producers have plans to tap into an extra seven million trees next harvesting season to replenish the stockpiles.

Quebec supplies around 70% of the world’s maple syrup, with the majority of exports going to the United States. However, as Bloomberg reports, global demand elsewhere for the syrup has surged by 21%, leaving producers struggling to keep up.

The shortage comes almost a decade after Canada’s maple syrup stockpiles last hit the headlines, after a $19 million heist saw more than 3,000 tons of the syrup stolen from reserves.