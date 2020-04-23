Canada Goose Will Stop Buying Fur From Animal Trappers From 2022
Canada Goose has announced that from 2022 onwards it will no longer purchase fur from animal trappers, instead using reclaimed fur for its range of winter clothing.
In a recent report, the Canadian clothing company emphasised a commitment to a sustainable future, with animal welfare being an important part of this.
While Canada Goose stated it remains ‘committed to the functionality and sustainability of real fur’, the company is challenging itself ‘to do it better, reusing what already exists’.
Humane Society International (HSI) has welcomed this step forward, but has also expressed hopes that Canada Goose will ultimately strive towards a ‘cleaner and clearer’ no-fur policy, choosing bio-fake-furs rather than reclaimed furs.
Executive Director of Humane Society International/UK, Claire Bass, said:
We welcome Canada Goose’s announcement because it means that untold thousands of coyotes will be spared from being maimed and killed in cruel metal leg-hold traps, though the decision to shift to reclaimed fur feels like a rather painful ‘long-goodbye’ in this company’s tired love affair with the fur trade.
A cleaner and clearer commitment to sustainability will hopefully see Canada Goose in the near future investing in the development of bio-fake-furs, and closed-loop recycling of synthetic fur materials.
Nonetheless, this decision to stop killing animals for fashion is yet another nail in the coffin of the fur trade, a cruel and outdated industry still down from the punches of so many top designers and retailers adopting fur-free policies.
HSI has helped to eliminate demand for fur products worldwide by working alongside designers and retailers, prohibiting fur sales across various cities and states. In the UK, HSI heads up the #FurFreeBritain campaign to ban fur sales across the country.
