Canada In Talks To Donate Extra COVID Vaccine Shots To Poorer Countries PA

After reserving more COVID vaccine shots than it needed, Canada is looking to donate the extras to poorer countries.

Canada will be extremely well prepared to tackle the pandemic after reportedly making deals to buy more doses per average person than any other nation and could treat the country’s population ‘several times over’.

The country reserved billions on the shots prior to late-stage trials happening in a bid to make sure it would have access to the vaccine, even if only a couple of them worked. It’s believed the country put in orders with seven different suppliers.

Pfizer/BioNTech made headlines recently after reporting their vaccine was proven to be 90% effective. With this in mind Professor Ugur Sahin, BioNTech co-founder, said in a recent interview that he is confident life will return to normal by this time next year.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed its own COVID vaccine is 92% effective with the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation describing it as ‘ the most successful path to defeat the pandemic.’

According to Reuters, the additional shots Canada will acquire will be donated through the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility which will then distribute them to countries in need.

A source from COVAX told Reuters that discussions are currently taking place between Canada and other governments in a bid to distribute the additional shots fairly.

The Canadian government were asked about the matter on Monday, November 16, where Deputy Procurement Minister Bill Matthews stated that the country ‘would have options’ if all seven suppliers successfully created a vaccine, but dubbed it ‘too early’ to make any plans.

Canada has deals in place to buy 20 million doses vaccines Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, reported Reuters.

Last month, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canadians will receive the vaccine for free.

He said:

We deeply cherish our universal healthcare system and that means that things like lifesaving vaccines are free for Canadians. We indeed put forward a committee of independent experts to help council the Government on the best way to ensure the vaccines are distributed fairly, equitably and in the right priority way so that Canadians can be as safe as possible.

While it’s unknown who will be classed as high priority, according to CBC, it has indicated the plan is to ensure the most vulnerable and essential workers have ready access.