Canadian Air Force Jet Celebrating Pandemic Workers Crashes Into House

Our thoughts are with the families of Captain Casey and Captain MacDougall, as well as the entire Canadian Forces Snowbirds team, as they grieve this terrible loss.

For the past two weeks, the Snowbirds have been flying across the country to lift up Canadians during these difficult times. Every day, they represent the very best of Canada and demonstrate excellence through incredible skill and dedication.

Their flyovers across the country put a smile on the faces of Canadians everywhere and make us proud… All Canadians are with you during this difficult time.