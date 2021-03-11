Canadian COVID Conspiracy Theorist Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Attacking Justin Trudeau’s Family Home

PA Images/CP24

A coronavirus conspiracy theorist has been sentenced to six years in prison for storming the residence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Corey Hurren, a 46-year-old Canadian Armed Forces reservist, crashed into the gates at Trudeau’s temporary residence, Rideau Hall, last summer while armed with loaded firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Advert 10

Hurren told officers that he wanted to make a statement to the prime minister by showing up during his one of his daily briefings. He reportedly wanted to arrest Trudeau over the federal government’s COVID-19 restrictions and its ban on assault-style firearms.

PA Images

Hurren hoped his actions would be a ‘wake-up call’ and a ‘turning point’, CBC reports, and after leaving his vehicle to approach the home on foot the conspiracy theorist was arrested and charged. Trudeau was not at the residence at the time.

Earlier this month, Hurren pleaded guilty to seven weapons-related charges, including possessing guns for ‘a purpose dangerous to the public peace’, and one charge of mischief for willfully causing $100,000 worth of damage to Rideau Hall.

Advert 10

Justice Robert Wadden sentenced Hurren this week to six years in prison, minus a year served.

Per CTV News, the judge commented:

This was an armed aggression against the government which must be denounced in the strongest terms. The deliberateness of Mr. Hurren’s actions and his intentional use of loaded weapons to make a political statement bring him a long way from a usual first offender caught with a single gun. Corey Hurren committed a politically motivated, armed assault intended to intimidate Canada’s elected government.

Advert 10

Wadden noted that Hurren showed no remorse for his crimes, and that he has not renounced his conspiracy theorist beliefs.

As well as serving jail time, Hurren will be banned from possessing any firearms, ammunition or explosive substances for life.

The sentencing falls in line with the Crown’s request regarding the case, which involved a six-year prison sentence minus time served and a lifetime firearm ban. The Crown argued that the 46-year-old’s actions posed a serious threat to public safety.

PA Images

Advert 10

Following the attack on Trudeau’s home, Hurren told police he hadn’t qualified for emergency aid benefits and is said to have been angry about losing his business and his guns. He believed Canada was turning into a communist state.

Information retrieved from Hurren’s phone and social media posts showed that he had spoken to friends about ‘conspiracy theories related to the Canadian government’ and suggestions that coronavirus was a hoax.

Upon arresting Hurren, police seized five firearms including a restricted revolver, a prohibited pistol, a prohibited rifle, two shotguns and a prohibited high-capacity magazine. Eleven more long guns were seized from his home in Manitoba.