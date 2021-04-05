unilad
Canadian Police Forced To Leave Church After Pastor Calls Them ‘Nazi Gestapo Fascists’

by : Cameron Frew on : 05 Apr 2021 08:39
Canadian Police Forced To Leave Church After Pastor Calls Them 'Nazi Gestapo Fascists'Artur Pawlowski TV/YouTube

A Polish pastor at a church in Canada was outraged when ‘Nazi fascist’ police officers entered his church to enforce COVID-19 restrictions.

Artur Pawlowski, of the Cave of Adullam Church in Alberta, Canada, posted a video online of the local ‘gestapo’ trying to enter the church to force parishioners to leave during Passover celebrations on Saturday, April 3. There’s been more than one million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 23,062 deaths.

The clip quickly went viral, attracting millions of views all across social media. The pastor wrote, ‘Police came to disrupt Church gathering! Gestapo came again to intimidate the Church parishioners during the Passover Celebration!!! Unbelievable.’

In the Facebook video, Pawlowski says, ‘Nazis are not welcome here! Do not come back you Nazi psychopaths. Unbelievable sick, evil people. Intimidating people in a church during the Passover! You gestapo, Nazi, communist fascists! Don’t you dare come back here!’

He continues, ‘Can you imagine those psychopaths? Passover. The holiest Christian festival of the year and they’re coming to intimidate Christians during the holiest festival? Unbelievable. What is wrong with those sick psychopaths. It’s beyond me. How dare they?’

Artur Pawlowski/FacebookArtur Pawlowski/Facebook

The pastor says: 

Unbelievable, we’re living in a total takeover of the government with their thugs, goons, the brown shirts, the Gestapo wannabe dictators. Coming to the church armed with guns and tasers and handcuffs to intimidate during Passover celebration?

Well I guess that’s what it is, they want to enslave us all like the Egyptians did. They want to be the Pharaohs of today, that’s what they’re doing. Unbelievable. People, if you don’t stand up, wake up, I don’t know what will happen tomorrow.

Seeing how many people his video has reached, Pawlowski wrote, ‘Wow! In just 24 hours the video of the attack on our Church by the authorities has been literally seen by millions of people! Thousands of messages of support are pouring in! I hope that this will encourage others to stand up and fight for their rights. Say NO to the bullies and traitors!’

Police also halted a Good Friday service at the Christ the King Polish Catholic church in Balham, south London, with officers warning the congregation they could face fines or arrests if they didn’t go home.

In footage uploaded to YouTube, an officer said, ‘This gathering is unfortunately unlawful under the coronavirus regulations we have currently. I suggest, ladies and gentlemen, that though it is Good Friday, and I appreciate you would like to worship, that this gathering is unlawful, so please may you leave the building now. Thank you.’

