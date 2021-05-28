Canadian Politician Caught Urinating On Camera During Video Conference

William Amos - Pontiac/Facebook/PA Images

A Canadian politician has apologised after he was caught urinating on camera during a video conference.

Lawmaker William Amos had apparently been unaware that he had been on camera at the time, and is said to be ‘deeply embarrassed’ by the incident, which reportedly occurred on the evening of Wednesday, May 26.

Amos, who is a federal Member of Parliament (MP) representing Pontiac, Quebec for the governing Liberal party, has since apologised ‘unreservedly’ for his behaviour.

In a tweeted statement, written in both English and French, Amos explained that the incident unfolded while he was ‘attending House of Commons proceedings virtually in a non-public setting’, adding:

I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them.

Amos then proceeded to reveal that he would be ‘stepping aside temporarily’ from his position as as Parliamentary Secretary, as well as from his committee duties, in order to ‘seek assistance’.

Amos concluded:

I will continue to represent my constituents and I’m grateful to be their voice in parliament. I am deeply appreciative for the support of my staff and the love of my family.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Amos has had to issue a public apology about his behaviour in a video conference. Back in April, he apologised for stripping down on camera after going for a run, appearing unclothed during an internal parliamentary Zoom call.

Following this first incident, Amos tweeted:

I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again.

MP Claude DeBellefeuille, from the Bloc Québécois party, reportedly pointed out Amos’ nakedness at the time, as per CNN, remarking:

We have seen a member during question period improperly dressed. That is, unclothed. So perhaps remind the members, especially the male members, that suits and ties are appropriate.

Screenshots from the call showing Amos in a state of undress were later circulated widely online. This led to calls for an investigation from chief government whip Mark Holland, who claimed the sharing of the photos constituted a ‘potentially criminal act’.

Under Canadian law, publishing, distributing or making available an ‘intimate image of a person knowing that the person depicted in the image did not give their consent’ is strictly prohibited.