Cannabis Consumption Lounges To Open In Las Vegas

Cannabis consumption lounges are set to open in Las Vegas, with Nevada legislature passing a bill that will allow for two types of venue.

The first type will allow for existing dispensaries to create an additional lounge space, although just one lounge will be permitted. The other type will allow independent businesses to build a consumption lounge where they can sell single-use cannabis products.

The rules are still in the process of being written up for Assembly Bill No. 341, and regulators are currently still defining the types of cannabis products that will be permitted.

However, it’s understood the bill will legalise smoking on premises and will also allow for the consumption of single-serve THC-infused edibles and drinks.

Speaking during a hearing with Nevada’s senate finance committee, Assemblyman Steve Yeager, who sponsored the bill, said:

You can think of it like a bar, except obviously there will be no alcohol. It could be a joint, an edible, it could be an infused food or infused soda, whatever the concept might be.

Yeager also went on to speak about the various creative possibilities the bill will allow for, including cannabis-friendly yoga studios, comedy clubs which serve weed and high-end restaurants that use THC within recipes.

Although cannabis has been legal in Nevada since 2017, products are not allowed in hotels and casinos, meaning tourists in Las Vegas have struggled to find suitable, sociable places to consume marijuana.

The first consumption lounges could well open by the end of the year, according to Eater.

From July 1 onwards, dispensaries wishing to open up a consumption lounge can kick off their licensing application form with the Cannabis Compliance Board.

