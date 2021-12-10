Cannabis Dispensary Bakes World’s Largest Weed Brownie

MariMed Inc./Facebook/Alamy

A Massachusetts cannabis dispensary says it has set the world record for the largest weed-infused brownie ever baked, and it’s not just the sugar that’s going to give you a high.

The brownie, which is loaded with 20,000 milligrams of THC and measures three square feet, was unveiled in celebration of National Brownie Day to mark the launch of the dispensary’s new Bubby’s Baked cannabis edibles brand, and clocks in at a whopping 850 pounds.

Advert 10

MariMed/Facebook

According to MariMed, the company behind the project, the brownie is laden with the equivalent THC dosage of 63 rolled joints, as well as more traditional ingredients including 1,344 eggs, 250 pounds of sugar, 212 pounds of butter, 122 pounds of cocoa powder, 81 pounds of flour, 5.3 pounds of vanilla extract, two pounds of baking powder and three pounds of salt, USA Today reports.

The final bake dwarfs the current record holder for the title of the world’s largest brownie – with or without the weed – which since 2013 has belonged to the Something Sweet Bake Shop in Alabama. With that brownie weighing in at 234 pounds, the brownie edible is more than three times the size.

As for the plans for the brownie, TMZ reports that it’s set to be cut into more manageable chunks and sold to medical patients in the state.

Advert 10

Bubby's Baked

And if the giant brownie sounds appealing, there’s good news, with the bakery confirming that they have plans to launch individual edibles for sale, describing the new line as ‘perfect for sharing high times with friends this holiday season’, which come in a range of flavours and contain a more manageable dosage of 5mg of THC, the New York Post reports.

The brownies are currently on sale in Massachusetts, and are set to be rolled out in Delaware and Maryland next year.