Cannabis Industry Rule Change Will ‘Unleash New Wave Of Job Creation’

PA Images

A rule change in the United States’ cannabis industry is expected to ‘unleash a new wave of job creation’, as the government has approved new growers of research marijuana.

Since 1968, the only source of cannabis legal for federal research has been at a government-approved farm at the University of Mississippi; a location that has reportedly earned a reputation for growing poor-quality marijuana over the years.

With resulting studies based on such a specific sample, researchers have long argued that federal research needs to be based on a wider variety of cannabis plants in order to properly determine the drug’s effectiveness in reducing pain and stress, as well as fighting seizures and depression.

Pexels

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has long delayed taking action on this issue, but it has now approved new growers of research marijuana, meaning a wider range of businesses will be able to have their plants involved in the studies.

On May 14, it announced that ‘a number of manufacturers’ applications to cultivate marijuana for research needs in the United States appears to be consistent with applicable legal standards and relevant laws’. Pending final approval, the agency gave preliminary approval to several organisations to grow cannabis for research.

One of the approved companies is Biopharmaceutical Research Co. (BRC) in Monterey, California, which has been waiting more than two years to receive permission to conduct studies.

Founder and CEO George Hodgin, a former Navy SEAL, described the move as ‘monumental’ to Leafly, explaining it allows his company to ‘position itself as that all-in-one source for reliable and safe research and cultivation’.

Hodgin noted that companies such as BRC want research organisations to have more choices in the marketplace, by which they can ensure ‘the quality of the product is comparable to the supply used by cannabis patients as well as recreational users’.

The CEO further praised the move for unleashing ‘a new wave of job creation in the cannabis sector’ and beginning ‘to develop valuable American IP [intellectual property]’, adding, ‘This just wasn’t really possible before this decision.’

After being selected for research by the DEA, physician Steven Groff said he intends to study whether cannabis can be used to kill bacteria and viruses such as drug-resistant staph infections, The Washington Post reports.

Groff commented, ‘We will be growing research cannabis to sell to the whole world for the first time. I know the power of this plant, but we need to find some data to back it up. That’s what’s been missing.’

Those who have had their facilities selected will have to agree to a list of regulations before their licences are granted, with measures in place to prevent their supply from entering the general marketplace.