Cannon’s Life Matters Mural Honours 5-Year-Old Shot While Riding Bike

A North Carolina man has decided to pay tribute to the five-year-old boy who was shot in the head while riding his bike by painting a mural in his name.

Cannon Hinnant was playing with his sisters outside his home in Wilson, North Carolina, on Sunday, August 9, when neighbour Darius Sessoms allegedly approached him, pointed a gun at his head at point-blank range and fatally shot him.

Since Cannon’s death, people from around the world have offered their support to his family via prayers and monetary donations, but now one man has taken it upon himself to honour the young boy by painting a ‘Cannon’s Life Matters’ mural.

You can see the mural in the video below:

The mural appeared just one day after Cannon’s funeral on Friday, August 14, with local man ‘Skeeter’ Tulloch painting it by himself. The mural isn’t yet complete though, with Tulloch saying he plans to go over it in the next couple of days with another layer of brightly coloured paint.

‘I just wanted everybody to have something to see,’ Tulloch told ABC13, adding that the street art served as nothing more than a tribute to the little boy.

Due to fear of public scrutiny and potentially vandalism, Tulloch did not want to disclose the street name or even the area in which the mural was placed.

Sessoms, 25, was arrested the day after he allegedly shot Cannon, and has since been charged with first-degree murder, with the young boy’s parents saying they want to see justice done in the form of the death penalty.

Cannon’s dad, Austin Hinnant, was inside his home when he heard the fatal gunshot that Sunday afternoon, and immediately ran outside to find his son lying on the ground.

At first he assumed his son had just fallen off his bike, but soon realised the reality was much more ‘horrific’ than that. ‘I had to scoop my son up and hold him in my arms as blood ran down my arm and all I could do was pray to God,’ he told ABC News.

Now, more than one week after Cannon’s murder, the Wilson Police Department has not released any information regarding a motive – although Hinnant said he had invited Sessoms over for dinner the night before because ‘he looked like he had a lot on his mind’.

The grieving father said he saw no foreshadowing of what was to come though, adding, ‘There wasn’t anything between me and him, any bad blood whatsoever, for him to have a reason to do this.’

Sessoms is currently in jail without bond. Our thoughts are with Cannon’s loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace.