Capitol Cop Accused Of Killing Pro-Trump Rioter Recommended Not To Be Charged WTVR CBS 6/KUSI

Investigators have recommended that prosecutors should not charge the Capitol police officer who is accused of shooting dead a rioter during the January 6 insurrection.

The killing of Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot in the neck, is currently being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police, the US Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC, and civil rights prosecutors.

The officer accused of shooting her has been placed on leave while prosecutors determine whether Babbit’s death was in violation of her civil rights.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

According to The Wall Street Journal, investigators have made an initial determination that charges against the officer aren’t warranted.

A final decision on whether to bring charges against the officer who allegedly shot her is expected to be made by the US Justice Department in the coming days.

A spokesperson for DC Metropolitan Police told CNN ‘it is irresponsible to make an investigatory assumption or to jump to any conclusion without completing the thorough investigation’.

Babbitt was one of five people who were killed during the violent riots at the US Capitol on January 6. At the time of her shooting, she was among a crowd of protestors at the entrance of the Speaker’s Lobby inside the building. After receiving medical assistance at the scene she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Capitol Riot PA Images

According to court records from a separate case against a rioter, Zachary Jodan Alam, the crowd of protestors near the Speaker’s Lobby had threatened police minutes before the shooting took place.

Alam, who was arrested over the weekend, is accused of punishing and kicking the glass panels of the lobby’s closed doors and shouting ‘f**k the blue’ at officers.

Babbitt was shot minutes after Alam smashed a window, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Two witnesses of the shooting, left-wing activist John Sullivan and documentary filmmaker Jade Sacker, told CNN Babbitt was shot when she tried to make her way through the smashed window.

PA Images

‘The second that she climbed through the window she got shot right in the neck area, fell backwards. I just remember the sense of shock and sorrow that somebody just died and did not need to die,’ Sullivan said.

Babbitt, a zealous Donald Trump supporter held ‘strong political views’ and was ‘passionate enough to die for what she believed in’, her mother said in an interview following her death.

She regularly attended pro-Trump rallies and had flown to Washington from San Diego, California with the intent to participate in the protest.