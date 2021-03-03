unilad
Capitol Police Boosting Security Ahead Of Trump’s So-Called ‘True’ Inauguration Day

by : Cameron Frew on : 03 Mar 2021 17:52
PA Images

Police are increasing security around the US Capitol ahead of Donald Trump’s so-called ‘true’ inauguration day on March 4.

Despite losing the presidential election and leaving office on January 20, QAnon conspiracy theorists have claimed Trump will actually return to the White House tomorrow – though, some followers of the widely-discredited movement have been shying away from it recently.

While laughable in theory, the deadly riots at the Capitol earlier this year at the hands of Trump supporters have made law enforcement agencies and other authorities more cautious than ever.

Capitol National GuardPA Images

As reported by Fox News, Capitol Police sources say they’ve received intelligence which warns of a militia plot from the Three Percenters far-right group to breach the federal building in DC. Members of the same group are said to have taken part in the insurrection.

The department announced earlier this week that it had ‘concerning information and intelligence pertaining to March 4′ – now, sources say officers’ days off and holidays have been cancelled ahead of tomorrow.

The statement added: ‘Based on the intelligence that we have, the department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4.’

Nearly 5,000 National Guard troops will remain in DC in order to protect the Capitol from any possible siege. The Three Percenters say on their website they aren’t an anti-government militia but ‘we will defend ourselves when necessary.’

Amid concerns over an attack on March 4, room prices at Trump’s DC hotel for today and tomorrow have taken a 180% increase in some suites.

PA Images

Jason Blazakis, a senior fellow for Soufan Center, a nonpartisan thinktank, told the MailOnline: ‘Raising room prices will surely be interpreted by QAnon as Trump’s support for the March 4 narrative. They absolutely try to interpret the words and actions of President Trump very carefully.’

The March 4 harkens back to 75 years ago when it was once used for the inauguration. However, as per CNN, House Armed Services Committee chairman Adam Smith earlier said: ‘Stuff like that circulates all the time, does it mean it’s going to happen, probably not, but if you want to help, tell them not to do that, tell them that the election is over.’

He added: ‘Joe Biden won. It was a free and fair election, and let’s get to work, that too would help reduce the well I don’t know fear/paranoia that people feel that requires everything that we’re seeing around here.’

Cameron Frew

Topics: News, Capitol, Donald Trump, Inauguration, US

