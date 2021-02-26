Capitol Police Chief Says Terrorists Want To ‘Blow Up Capitol’ At Biden’s State Of The Union Speech

CNN/PA Images

Militia groups want to ‘blow up the Capitol’ during US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman recently testified before a House appropriations subcommittee amid efforts by Congress to investigate the security failures that led to so much chaos in Washington DC on January 6, when pro-Trump rioters besieged the federal building.

Now, ahead of the State of the Union address, law enforcement is concerned over members of militias present at the insurrection planning another – potentially deadly – attack.

You can hear Pittman explaining the threats in a clip below:

Speaking to House lawmakers, Pittman explained, ‘We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union, which we know that date has not been identified.’

The acting chief had been questioned on a prospective timeline for standing down the heightened security measures at the Capitol, such as National Guard troops and razor-fencing as a result of the violent mob.

She continued, ‘So based on that information, we think that it’s prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward… we have no intention of keeping the National Guard soldiers or that fencing any longer than what is actually needed.’

Five people died as a result of the riots, with officers and lawmakers alike giving chilling testimony over the past month. For example, one police captain suffered chemical burns on her face, while Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounted fearing death when she heard extremists audibly trying to find her.

As per CNN, Pittman said, ‘We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren’t only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers. They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as to who was in charge of that legislative process.’

As the members of the subcommittee grilled her on the communications failure during the riots, Pittman tried to explain how their ‘incident command protocols were not adhered to as they should have… when there’s a breakdown you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction’.

She continued, ‘That did not happen, primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed, they started to participate and assist the officers… versus providing that guidance and direction.’

While US presidents tend not to make a State of the Union address in their first months in power, Biden is reportedly considering one for a joint session of Congress later this year.