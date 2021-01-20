Capitol Rioter Accused Of Killing Police Officer Was Reported To Authorities By Childhood Friend TonyAiello/Twitter

Patrick McCaughey, who is accused of crushing a police officer during the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, was arrested after authorities received a tip-off from his childhood friend.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it had identified McCaughey as the rioter who is accused of injuring officer Daniel Hodges yesterday, January 19.

A childhood friend recognised McCaughey after a video that showed the rioter crushing Hodges in a doorway went viral. Additionally, a selfie posted on social media allegedly showed McCaughey on scaffolding outside the Capitol building.

Hodges, with the Washington DC police force, became stuck in the doorway of the west side of the Capitol as the violent mob attempted to break through the line of officers.

According to the FBI, the video allegedly shows McCaughe using a clear police riot shield to push against the left side of Hodges’ body. Pinned between the shield and the door, Hodges appears to loudly cry out in pain.

In an interview with NBC following the riots, Hodges said that despite his injuries, he would do it all again in the name of US democracy.

‘If it wasn’t my job I would’ve done that for free. It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection … We’ll do it as many times as it takes,’ he said.

Hodges also recalled being beaten with his own baton: ‘We were fighting with everything we had to push it back. I got pinned to the doorway, they ripped my mask off, stole my equipment, beat me up, sprayed me with everything.’

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

US attorney Michael Sherwin said: ‘The vicious attack on Officer Hodges was abhorrent and quintessentially un-American.’

‘It is my pledge that anyone involved in violent attacks on law enforcement at the US Capitol on January 6 will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. McCaughey’s alleged actions were an assault on Officer Hodges, the Capitol, and the rule of law itself,’ he added.

The rioter is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees as well as civil disorder, entering restricted building or grounds. and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

So far, more than 100 people have been arrested as authorities continue to look through photo and video evidence from the day.

Earlier today, the FBI arrested a member of the male-only, right-wing Proud Boys group for allegedly taking part in the riots. Joseph Randall Biggs is facing charges of corruptly obstructing an official proceeding before Congress, unlawful entry, and disorderly conduct.