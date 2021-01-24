Capitol Rioter Charged With Threatening To Assassinate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez PA Images

A Capitol rioter has been charged with threatening to assassinate US Congressional Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Garret Miller, of Texas, allegedly participated in the storming of the Capitol building, and reportedly made death threats online against Ocasio-Cortez as well as a US Capitol Police officer.

Miller currently faces five criminal charges stemming from the January 6 insurrection, which include trespassing offences and posting death threats.

NY: Pro-Trump riot in Washington DC PA Images

As per court documents obtained by NBC New York, Miller allegedly tweeted ‘assassinate AOC’ in response to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez calling for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

In a separate post, Miller also stated that the officer who fatally shot Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt during the attack ‘deserves to die’.

A few days before this, Miller allegedly wrote, ‘we going to get a hold of [the USCP officer] and hug his neck with a nice piece of rope [sic]’.

Miller also stated that the officer won’t ‘survive long’ as it’s ‘huntin[g] season’, having engaged in extensive social media activity leading up to and during the attack. He also said that a ‘civil war could star’, adding ‘next time we bring the guns’.

Garett Miller PA Images

The FBI found that Miller had extensively documented his involvement in the insurrection, detailing his preparations prior to his arrival in Washington DC.

Four days before the riot, Miller wrote the following Facebook post:

I am about to drive across the country for this trump sh*t. On Monday […] Some crazy sh*t going to happen this week. Dollar might collapse […] civil war could start […] not sure what to do in DC.

The following day, Miller claimed he would be bringing ‘a grappling hook and rope and a level 3 vest. Helmets mouth guard and bump cap’, remarking that the last time he attended a pro-Trump rally in DC, he ‘had a lot of guns’ on his person.

Following the attack, Miller noted that he ‘just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol’ beneath a selfie captured inside the Capitol building and uploaded to Facebook.

In one of his final Facebook posts, Miller said he was ‘happy to make death threats’ online, and also claimed he was ‘happy to be banned’ from Twitter.

Miller’s lawyer, Clint Broden, told CNN Saturday that his client ‘certainly regrets what he did’, stating:

He did it in support of former President (Donald) Trump, but regrets his actions. He has the support of his family, and a lot of the comments, as viewed in context, are really sort of misguided political hyperbole. Given the political divide these days, there is a lot of hyperbole.

According to the Justice Department, Miller was arrested on Wednesday, January 20, and federal prosecutors are now requesting that a judge keep him in jail pending trial. A detention hearing has been scheduled for Monday, January 25.