Capitol Rioter In Horned Hat Arrested And Charged

Horned Helmet Rioter PA Images

Jake Angeli, one of the rioters photographed in a horned hat during the siege of the US Capitol, has been arrested and charged.

In the fallout of pro-Trump supporters invading the federal building, investigators and prosecutors have been tracking down those who were caught on camera engaging in illegal riotous acts.

One such person was Angeli, 33 – real name Jacob Anthony Chansley – from Arizona, a longtime QAnon supporter one of many who went viral as he entered the Capitol. He was seen in photos wearing a horned helmet and carrying a spear with an American flag tied below the blade, in addition to other strange attire.

Capitol Breach Arrests PA Images

The rioter was charged with with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, as per the US Attorney’s Office press release.

Chansley was taken into custody today, January 9, after calling the police a day after the riot and confessing he was the man from the photos, as reported by NBC News. He said he’d travelled to the Capitol ‘at the request of the President that all patriots come to D.C.’, further strengthening accusations that Trump incited the incident.

He earlier bragged about the effect of the pro-Trump mob on Congress, saying: ‘The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win.’

The events of January 6 are quickly catching up with those caught up in the chaos. For example, one unnamed man who’d been caught in photos wearing his work lanyard was quickly sacked by the company.

