Capitol Rioter In Horned Hat Hasn't Eaten Since Arrest Over Lack of 'Organic Food'

The Capitol rioter who was photographed wearing a horned hat has reportedly refused to eat anything at the detention centre where he is currently being held, due to an apparent lack of organic food.

Jacob Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli, had his first federal court hearing on Monday, January 11, appearing via telephone from a quarantined part of the facility. Here, he was ordered to be held until a hearing scheduled for Friday, January 15.

Chansley, 33, has been charged with disorderly conduct and violent entry as well as illegally being in restricted spaces within Capitol grounds, after storming the Capitol building on January 6 alongside other pro-Trump supporters.

Photos from the scene show a bare chested Chansley wearing a furry horned hat and brandishing a large American flag. Although his face was painted red, white and blue, Chansley – who has previously attended demonstrations in Arizona – was clearly identifiable.

Chansley – who refers to himself as the ‘QAnon shaman’ – turned himself in at the Phoenix FBI office on Saturday, January 9 after becoming aware that authorities were looking for him.

As reported by The Arizona Republic, during the hearing, Chansley’s appointed public defender, Gerald Williams, told the court his client had not eaten since his arrest.

Williams proceeded to explain that Angeli had a restricted diet, stating that he wasn’t sure whether this was due to religious or health reasons. Magistrate Judge Deborah Fine instructed Williams to get in touch with the US Marshal’s office to resolve the issue, stating, ‘Mr. Chansley needs to eat.’

Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a JAKE ANGELI PA Images

As reported by The Arizona Republic, Chansley’s mother, Martha Chansley, told members of the press outside the courthouse that her son requires an organic diet, explaining:

He gets very sick if he doesn’t eat organic food. He needs to eat.

The US Marshal for Phoenix, David Gonzalez, told The Arizona Republic that the Marshals Service would work to accommodate Chansley’s organic food requirements if the court ordered them to do so:

For religious or health reasons, if (inmates) need a special diet, we are required to accommodate them.

Chansley reportedly told the FBI he had attended the Washington D.C. riot ‘at the request of the President that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C.’.

Speaking with NBC News before he was arrested, Chansley asserted that the riot had been a success:

The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win.

Five people died in the chaos that ensued after pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to stop the results of the 2020 election being certified. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was among those who died, with his death now the focus of a federal murder investigation.

