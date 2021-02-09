Capitol Rioter In The Horned Hat Apologises And Begs For Chance To Turn His Life Around PA Images

Capitol rioter Jacob Chansley has apologised for taking part in last month’s riots, and says he wants to ‘reanalyse’ his life.

Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli or the ‘QAnon Shaman’, was arrested following his involvement in the Capitol riots and is facing charges for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building on grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Being in custody has evidently given Chansley time to think about his actions, as he’s now issued an apology and stated that he wants to turn his life around.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a JAKE ANGELI PA Images

Part of the statement issued via his lawyer Albert Watkins yesterday, February 8, said, as per AZ Central:

I deeply regret and am very sorry I entered into the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. I should not have been there. Period. I am sorry for having aroused fear in the hearts of others. That was wrong. Period.

Since the riot, Chansley has disowned Donald Trump and said he felt ‘duped’ by the former president.

This was reiterated in his statement yesterday where he described himself as ‘deeply disappointed’ in the 74-year-old. He said, ‘I am deeply disappointed in former President Trump. He was not honourable. He let a lot of peaceful people down.’

Chansley said that he and others involved in the riot are ‘having a very difficult time piecing together all that happened to us, around us, and by us. We are good people who care deeply about our country’.

Melania Trump PA Images

At one point, Chansley wanted Trump to pardon him for his actions on January 6, but just two weeks later he’d made a U-turn and stated he would testify against him in his impeachment trial, which is set to start today, February 9.

Discussing Trump’s pending trial, Chansley said, ‘I have to leave judging him up to other people. It is my aim to focus on what is important at this time. What is important is for me to apologise.’

He added that his time behind bars has ‘permitted [him] to start reanalysing [his] life’.

Jacob Chansley PA Images

Further defending Chansley, Watkins stated that Trump supporters like his client hung on to every word of the former president.

He said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, ‘For people like Jake, for millions of Americans, they truly did hang on every word of their president, our president, the person that we permitted day-in, day-out to speak to us in ways and in fashions that simply weren’t true.’

Agreeing with both Chansley and Watkins, last month Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said that rioters had been ‘fed lies’ by Trump.