unilad
Advert

Capitol Rioter In The Horned Hat Apologises And Begs For Chance To Turn His Life Around

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 09 Feb 2021 16:41
Capitol Rioter In The Horned Hat Apologises And Begs For Chance To Turn His Life AroundCapitol Rioter In The Horned Hat Apologises And Begs For Chance To Turn His Life AroundPA Images

Capitol rioter Jacob Chansley has apologised for taking part in last month’s riots, and says he wants to ‘reanalyse’ his life.

Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli or the ‘QAnon Shaman’, was arrested following his involvement in the Capitol riots and is facing charges for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building on grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Advert

Being in custody has evidently given Chansley time to think about his actions, as he’s now issued an apology and stated that he wants to turn his life around.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a JAKE ANGELIJacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a JAKE ANGELIPA Images

Part of the statement issued via his lawyer Albert Watkins yesterday, February 8, said, as per AZ Central:

I deeply regret and am very sorry I entered into the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. I should not have been there. Period. I am sorry for having aroused fear in the hearts of others. That was wrong. Period.

Advert

Since the riot, Chansley has disowned Donald Trump and said he felt ‘duped’ by the former president.

This was reiterated in his statement yesterday where he described himself as ‘deeply disappointed’ in the 74-year-old. He said, ‘I am deeply disappointed in former President Trump. He was not honourable. He let a lot of peaceful people down.’

Chansley said that he and others involved in the riot are ‘having a very difficult time piecing together all that happened to us, around us, and by us. We are good people who care deeply about our country’.

Melania TrumpMelania TrumpPA Images
Advert

At one point, Chansley wanted Trump to pardon him for his actions on January 6, but just two weeks later he’d made a U-turn and stated he would testify against him in his impeachment trial, which is set to start today, February 9.

Discussing Trump’s pending trial, Chansley said, ‘I have to leave judging him up to other people. It is my aim to focus on what is important at this time. What is important is for me to apologise.’

He added that his time behind bars has ‘permitted [him] to start reanalysing [his] life’.

Jacob ChansleyJacob ChansleyPA Images
Advert

Further defending Chansley, Watkins stated that Trump supporters like his client hung on to every word of the former president.

He said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, ‘For people like Jake, for millions of Americans, they truly did hang on every word of their president, our president, the person that we permitted day-in, day-out to speak to us in ways and in fashions that simply weren’t true.’

Agreeing with both Chansley and Watkins, last month Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said that rioters had been ‘fed lies’ by Trump.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Gorilla Glue Releases First Public Apology After TikToker Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair
Viral

Gorilla Glue Releases First Public Apology After TikToker Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair

Robinhood Sued Over Suicide Of Young Trader Who Thought He Was $730,000 In Debt
News

Robinhood Sued Over Suicide Of Young Trader Who Thought He Was $730,000 In Debt

Homophobia And Low Intelligence Are Linked, Study Finds
Science

Homophobia And Low Intelligence Are Linked, Study Finds

YouTuber Dies Aged 20 After Alleged Robbery Prank Ends In Fatal Shooting
News

YouTuber Dies Aged 20 After Alleged Robbery Prank Ends In Fatal Shooting

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Apology, Capitol riot, Donald Trump, Now, QAnon, US News

Credits

AZ Central and 1 other

  1. AZ Central

    Jake Angeli, who wore a fur hat with horns while raiding U.S. Capitol, apologizes

  2. Business Insider

    A Capitol riot suspect known as the 'QAnon Shaman' said he was 'deeply disappointed' in Trump for not being 'honorable'

 