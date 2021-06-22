Capitol Rioter ‘Learned About Her Guilt’ After Watching ‘Schindler’s List’

PA Images

A woman who took part in the riots at the US Capitol building has agreed to plead guilty to her role after watching Schindler’s List to learn ‘what life is like for others’ in the country.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, from Indianapolis, was among the hundreds of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building in Washington, DC on January 6, resulting in her being arrested by the FBI the following month.

The 49-year-old attended what originally started as a rally with her friend Dona Sue Bissey, and the two have both now been federally charged for entering the Capitol building.

PA Images

Despite Bissey and Morgan-Lloyd initially referring to the insurrection as the ‘most exciting day’ of their lives on Facebook, the latter has since apologised for her involvement in the events.

In a letter sent to the judge, per USA Today, Morgan-Lloyd explained that her lawyer recommended she read books and watch films such as Schindler’s List and Just Mercy to learn ‘what life is like for others’ in the country, and after doing so she now feels ‘ashamed’ for how the march turned violent.

Schindler’s List tells the story of Oskar Schindler, who diverted hundreds of Jews from death by employing them in his factory in Poland while it was occupied by Nazis, while Just Mercy sees civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson reflect on his career representing disadvantaged people and establishing the Equal Justice Initiative in 1989.

After watching the films, Morgan-Lloyd wrote: ‘I’ve learned that even though we live in a wonderful country, things still need to improve. People of all colors should feel as safe as I do to walk down the street.’

The 49-year-old also acknowledged that if she had removed herself from the crowd at the Capitol, other participants may have ‘lost the nerve to do what they did.’

She added: ‘For that I am sorry and take responsibility.’

Morgan-Lloyd is set to plead guilty to one of her pending federal charges in exchange for three years probation, $500 in restitution and community service.

The acting US Attorney has agreed to the plea, noting that while her participation in the insurrection was a serious violation of the law, Morgan-Lloyd herself did not engage in physical violence or destroy government property.

They also listed Morgan-Lloyd’s apparent remorse, absence of prior criminal history and co-operation with law enforcement after her arrest as reasons why the plea was accepted.

Morgan-Lloyd’s attorney said in court records that they have had ‘many political and ethical discussions’ with both Bissey and Morgan-Loyd to help educate them about government policy towards people of colour and about the ‘responsibility of an individual when confronting wrong.’

Morgan-Lloyd’s sentencing is set to take place on Wednesday, June 23.