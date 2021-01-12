Capitol Rioter Pictured Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Lectern Released From Jail Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/Adam Johnson/Facebook

The Capitol rioter who was pictured smiling while carrying around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern has now been released from jail after signing a $25,000 signature bond.

Adam Johnson, 36, was released at approximately 1pm on Monday, January 11 in Tampa, Florida. He will reportedly not have to pay any money unless he fails to make his court appearance.

Advert 10

Johnson, who is a married father of five, will be restricted from travelling outside the Middle District of Florida, and will be permitted to travel to Washington, D.C. for court appearances only.

You can find out more in the following news report:

The stay-at-home dad will also have to wear a GPS tracker on his ankle and will need to adhere to a 9pm to 6am nightly curfew, as per the Tampa Bay Times.

Advert 10

Johnson now faces one count of entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, one count of theft of government property, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Johnson’s lawyers David Bigney and Dan Eckhart spoke about the case with CNN host Chris Cuomo on Cuomo Prime Time, with Cuomo questioning why exactly Johnson was deserving of the assistance of two such prestigious legal minds.

Here, Eckhart defended Johnson’s right to his level of legal expertise, stating, ‘You always can’t judge a book by its cover,’ adding:

You’ve got the photos and a lot of things on social media where they’re demonizing Mr. Johnson. It is really a mischaracterization.

Advert 10

Eckhart continued:

He is a family man. His wife is a physician. He has five children. There is nothing in his background or his past that would attribute any type of violence or this type of rebellious behavior to him. It is an anomaly, an unusual situation for him.

Bigney also stated that Johnson had never been part of any extremist group or organised effort to get inside the Capitol building, claiming that his client had been there to ‘witness a little bit of history’:

Advert 10

He wasn’t involved in any coup. He wasn’t involved in any planning of any entering of the Capitol. Things got out of hand. You saw the pictures. He was not there for any destruction, any treason. He was just there to witness history.

Johnson’s next court date has been scheduled for January 19 in Washington, D.C., the day before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.