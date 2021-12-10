Capitol Rioter Says 60-Day Prison Sentence Will Help Her ‘Get Down To My Ideal Weight’
A woman who participated in the Capitol Riots of January 6 has declared that spending 60 days in prison will help her ‘get down to my ideal weight’.
Realtor Jenna Ryan, of Texas, pleaded guilty back in August to a misdemeanour charge for her part in the Capitol Riots, having previously tweeted that she was ‘definitely not going to jail’ on account of having ‘blonde hair, blue eyes, a great job, a great future’.
The avid Trump supporter, who travelled to the deadly riots in a private aircraft, shared photos of herself at the US Capitol on Facebook and Twitter, later enthusing that it was ‘one of the best days of my life’.
On November 4, as per The Washington Post, Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison and slapped with a $1,500 fine, as part of her plea agreement. However, as per her TikTok account, she is choosing to ‘keep positive’.
Posing in gym wear, Ryan seemed to take an unusually sunny view on her serious situation, remarking, ‘The only thing that I can see that’s good about having to go to prison is that I’m going to be able to work out a lot and do a lot of yoga and detox.’
She continued:
And also I can’t eat because the food is awful, and there’s just no food. So, hopefully they have, like, some protein shakes and some protein bars I think? Because you don’t want to eat like green bologna, that’s what they have to eat.
I’m gonna end up losing weight in prison, that’s what everyone is telling me so hopefully I’ll be able to get down to my ideal weight.
@dotjennaKeep Positive- Prison Fit Check ##jennaryan♬ original sound – Jenna Ryan
With a goal of losing 30lbs, Ryan believes achieving this would be ‘worth going to prison for 60 days’ for, before offering a cheerful thumbs-up to the camera.
Many followers feel Ryan hasn’t quite cottoned on to the realities that await her behind bars, with one person commenting, ‘Lol protein shakes. Girl, you probably aren’t even going to get tampons.’
Another joked:
Day one she’s going to want to talk to the manager.
Ryan is set to report to the prison in the first week of January. Time will tell as to whether or not her experience will live up to her lofty expectations.
