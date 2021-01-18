Capitol Rioter Threatened To Shoot His Kids If They Turned Him In FBI/PA Images

A Capitol rioter threatened to shoot his own children if they snitched on him to the police.

Named as Guy Reffitt, the Texas-based man told his family about his involvement on the riot on January 6 and, after they expressed alarm regarding his actions, said they would be ‘traitors’ if they told the police.

Advert 10

Reffitt has extremist ties and is reportedly part of the group Texas Freedom Force (TFF), a non-profit organisation that describes itself as ‘protectors of all things Texas’ and are known from protecting Confederate symbols.

According to the FBI, Reffitt attended the riot wearing a helmet outfitted with a camera, and what appeared to be a tactical vest.

FBI

Following his attendance at the riot, Reffitt said that ‘we’ – presumably referring to the TFF – ‘stormed the Capitol’, allegedly adding that he took a gun with him.

Advert 10

He added that the GoPro footage he took of the events that unfolded almost two-weeks-ago had to be deleted because he knew he was being watched by the FBI.

As per The Daily Beast, Reffitt’s family were were ‘disturbed’ by his ‘extreme’ statements which led him to warm them against taking their concerns to the police.

He supposedly said to his children, ‘if you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors…traitors get shot.’

Trump supporters PA Images

Advert 10

Reffitt’s wife reportedly gave investigators this information on January 11, which led to his arrest. He is being accused of obstruction of justice and unlawful entry.

The FBI stormed the man’s home on Saturday, January 16, reports Newsweek, while Reffitt’s wife, juvenile daughter and adult male son were present. During the search, FBI agents located an AR-15 rifle and a Smith & Wesson pistol.

As well as being a member of the TFF, Reffitt’s wife said her husband is also part of a group known as the Three Percenters, a militia movement and paramilitary group described as having right-libertarian and far-right ideology.

Its name is a reference to a dubious claim that only three percent of American colonists fought against the British during the War of Independence.

Advert 10

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

Since his arrest, Reffitt admitted to officers that he was at the US Capitol on January 6, but insists that he did not go inside the building.

He also admitted to brining his Smith & Wesson pistol with him on the drive from Texas to the Capitol, but supposedly disassembled it to comply with the firearm laws in Washington DC.