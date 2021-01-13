Capitol Rioter Who Begged For Forgiveness About Breaching Capitol Now In Custody Getty Images/Tyson Quick/YouTube

The individual who was photographed hanging off a Senate balcony during the Capitol riots has now been identified and is in police custody.

Josiah Colt was seen hanging off the balcony and sitting in the Vice President’s chair; he later begged for forgiveness.

However, rather than hand himself over to the authorities, a family member of Colt turned him in and contacted the FBI. The organisation has opened more than 170 case files since the incident at the Capitol, and many rioters have now been arrested.

You can see the initial reaction of Colt as he left the Capitol building in the video below:

Colt initially boasted on Facebook that he had been the first person to sit on the House Speaker’s chair, but it was actually the Vice President’s seat. Afterwards, Colt seemingly realised the gravity of his mistake and role in the riot.

The rioter later decided to ask for forgiveness, giving a statement to Boise’s CBS2 News, via East Idaho News:

[I] sincerely apologize to the American people. I recognize my actions that have brought shame upon myself, my family, my friends, and my beautiful country. In the moment I thought I was doing the right thing. I realize now that my actions were inappropriate and I beg for forgiveness from America and my home state of Idaho.

The Trump supporter has seemingly ‘violated a federal law against entering a restricted building without lawful authority, as well as a law against entering the Capitol to disrupt a session of Congress.’ These charges have also been applied to other protestors who stormed the Capitol, CNN reports.

While the protests were intended to show support for Trump, they appear to have left the president in an uncomfortable position. The president has lost the ability to speak to his supporters through mainstream social media channels, and he faces an impeachment trial. With this in mind, other protestors may begin to regret their actions as arrests are made and the presidency transitions to Joe Biden.

Going forward, security at the Capitol has been increased with additional members from the US military in place. Despite this added security, many will hope that the presidential transition now goes ahead smoothly without any more violent riots from those who disagree with the democratic election.