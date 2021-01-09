unilad
Advert

Capitol Rioter Who Bragged About Breaching Capitol Begs For Forgiveness

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 09 Jan 2021 17:47
Capitol Rioter Who Bragged About Breaching Capitol Begs For ForgivenessCapitol Rioter Who Bragged About Breaching Capitol Begs For ForgivenessTyson Quick/YouTube/Getty

A rioter has begged for forgiveness after breaching the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6.

His pleads come after arrests have been made in relation to this week’s event. Richard Barnett who was pictured sat with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk, Adam Johnson who posed with Pelosi’s lectern and the Republican delegate Derrick Evans who livestreamed his participation in the riots are some of those who have now been arrested.

Advert

Now Josiah Colt, 34, has asked for forgiveness despite sharing videos of him breaking into the Capitol and bragging about doing so. A photo of him hanging off a wall in the building have also been circulating online.

In the video, Colt could be heard saying ‘I’m all over the news now’ and called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a ‘treasonous b*tch’.

He also said, ‘I’m just like every single one of those people that was marching. A peaceful protest, we’re here to represent America […] we’re tired of being lied to.’

Advert

Colt added that he, among others, is ‘tired of people stealing from us, stealing our freedoms, stealing our liberties’ and stated that he did not hurt anyone while in the Capitol.

A 16-page list entailing the names of hundreds of people was released on Thursday, January 7, by the Metropolitan Police Department with Colt’s name said to be on it – something which is thought to have spurred on his apology.

A large majority of the arrests were in regards to violating the 6pm curfew set out by Muriel Bowser, DC’s mayor.

PA Images
Advert

Colt has since issued an apology for his actions.

The 34-year-old has said in a statement, as per East Idaho News:

[I] sincerely apologize to the American people. I recognize my actions that have brought shame upon myself, my family, my friends, and my beautiful country.

In the moment I thought I was doing the right thing. I realize now that my actions were inappropriate and I beg for forgiveness from America and my home state of Idaho.

According to the news outlet, before deleting his social media accounts after the riot, Colt reportedly shared conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccine, and equating pandemic mandates with Nazi Germany.

Advert
Getty

Following the riot, Steven D’Antuono, the FBI Washington field office’s assistant director, warned people that they FBI will be coming for them if they were involved.

He said in a statement, ‘Just because you’ve left the DC region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Man Pictured Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Lectern During US Capitol Riot Arrested
News

Man Pictured Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Lectern During US Capitol Riot Arrested

Donald Trump Permanently Banned From Twitter
News

Donald Trump Permanently Banned From Twitter

Trump Vows To Start Own Social Platform After Being Banned From Twitter
News

Trump Vows To Start Own Social Platform After Being Banned From Twitter

Pro-Trump Rioters Could Face Long Jail Terms Because Of His Order To Punish BLM
News

Pro-Trump Rioters Could Face Long Jail Terms Because Of His Order To Punish BLM

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Apology, Now, Riots, US Capitol, washington

Credits

East Idaho News

  1. East Idaho News

    UPDATED: Boise man apologizes for storming Senate floor

 