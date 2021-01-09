Capitol Rioter Who Bragged About Breaching Capitol Begs For Forgiveness Tyson Quick/YouTube/Getty

A rioter has begged for forgiveness after breaching the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6.

His pleads come after arrests have been made in relation to this week’s event. Richard Barnett who was pictured sat with his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk, Adam Johnson who posed with Pelosi’s lectern and the Republican delegate Derrick Evans who livestreamed his participation in the riots are some of those who have now been arrested.

Now Josiah Colt, 34, has asked for forgiveness despite sharing videos of him breaking into the Capitol and bragging about doing so. A photo of him hanging off a wall in the building have also been circulating online.

In the video, Colt could be heard saying ‘I’m all over the news now’ and called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a ‘treasonous b*tch’.

He also said, ‘I’m just like every single one of those people that was marching. A peaceful protest, we’re here to represent America […] we’re tired of being lied to.’

Colt added that he, among others, is ‘tired of people stealing from us, stealing our freedoms, stealing our liberties’ and stated that he did not hurt anyone while in the Capitol.

A 16-page list entailing the names of hundreds of people was released on Thursday, January 7, by the Metropolitan Police Department with Colt’s name said to be on it – something which is thought to have spurred on his apology.

A large majority of the arrests were in regards to violating the 6pm curfew set out by Muriel Bowser, DC’s mayor.

PA Images

Colt has since issued an apology for his actions.

The 34-year-old has said in a statement, as per East Idaho News:

[I] sincerely apologize to the American people. I recognize my actions that have brought shame upon myself, my family, my friends, and my beautiful country. In the moment I thought I was doing the right thing. I realize now that my actions were inappropriate and I beg for forgiveness from America and my home state of Idaho.

According to the news outlet, before deleting his social media accounts after the riot, Colt reportedly shared conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccine, and equating pandemic mandates with Nazi Germany.

Getty

Following the riot, Steven D’Antuono, the FBI Washington field office’s assistant director, warned people that they FBI will be coming for them if they were involved.

He said in a statement, ‘Just because you’ve left the DC region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol.’