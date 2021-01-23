CBS11/US Attorney Office DC

A Capitol rioter who bragged about travelling from Texas to Washington DC in a private plane is now begging for help with her legal fees.

Jennifer ‘Jenna’ Ryan, from Frisco, Texas, handed herself into police after taking part in the deadly siege of the US Capitol building, which left five people dead.

The 50-year-old real estate agent was charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, before being released from custody after a few hours.

Capitol Rioter Who Took Private Jet Now Asking For Donations To Cover Legal Fees Jennifer Ryan/Facebook

Ryan later returned to her native city of Frisco, where she demanded to be pardoned by then President Donald Trump.

After missing out on a place on Trump’s final pardon list, Ryan is now turning to her fellow Republicans for support.

‘I am accepting donations to pay legal fees and losses due to my arrest and charges by the FBI for protesting at the US Capitol. Thank you for your support. Any amount helps,’ she tweeted, alongside a link to her PayPal account, as per MailOnline.

‘I have to go to trial in Washington DC for this misdemeanour. I believe I was wrongfully arrested and charged and we have to fight for my freedom and [clear] my name. This is a concerted effort to destroy patriotic, Christian, patriots and Trump supporters. It is happening, and we need to come together. At this point I need support so that I can clear my name.’

Capitol Rioter Who Took Private Jet Now Asking For Donations To Cover Legal Fees dotjenna/Twitter

She added:

I am being surrounded by hateful people who are calling me a racist and asking for me to go to prison for 10 or 20 years and saying all sorts of horrible mean things about me. They don’t even know me. They want my business destroyed. I need help patriots.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ryan was inundated with thousands of replies from unsympathetic critics, who pointed out the irony of the fact she could seemingly afford an expensive private flight, but not her legal fees.

She later confirmed that she had already raised $1,000 in donations from fellow Trump supporters.