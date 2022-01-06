Capitol Riots: Biden To Give Speech As Trump Cancels Conference On Insurrection Anniversary

Alamy

Joe Biden is set to give a speech on Capitol Hill today, a year on from the deadly insurrection that took place on January 6 last year in an attempt to stop the current president from being certified.

The speech was at one point looking like it might coincide with a news conference by Donald Trump, whose supporters made up the mob that stormed US Congress. However, Trump has since announced that his planned Mar-a-Lago event will no longer take place.

Biden’s speech comes a year on from the shocking scenes witnessed a year ago, and it’s clear that there’s still tension in the air 12 months down the line – with some even predicting a threat of further violence could take place today. The far-right group Look Ahead America is said to be planning to gather at the Washington DC jail where around 40 people accused of participating in the insurrection are being held.

Biden, meanwhile, will speak at 9am in the morning Washington DC time, alongside Vice-President Kamala Harris, Metro reports.

On Wednesday, January 5, White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained the speech would ‘lay out the significance of what happened in the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw and he will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role in what happened’.

In response to whether Biden will call Trump out by name, Psaki said the White House was still finalising his speech, adding ‘we’ll see… But I think people will know who he’s referring to’.

The speech is among a number of other events happening today to mark the one-year anniversary of the riots. At noon the House will hold a prayer, a pledge, a statement from the chair and a moment of silence on the chamber floor to commemorate the five people who died and the 140 law enforcement officers who were injured.

There will also be a prayer vigil held by Nancy Pelosi and US lawmakers on the centre steps of Capitol Hill. This will follow members of Congress reflecting on the day that many of them were trapped inside the Capitol building during the riots, in a series of testimonials.

‘These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and re-commitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness,’ Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues last week.