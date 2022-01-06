Capitol Riots: Rioter Hits Out At Trump As He Claims He Is ‘Rotting In Jail’

Alamy

One of the rioters currently jailed for his part in the January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill last year has hit out at former president Donald Trump for not doing more to help him and others who have wound up in prison.

25-year-old Edward Jacob Lang was arrested on 13 different counts relating to his involvement in the riots, and has been accused of hitting a police personnel with a baseball bat.

However, Lang believes those who have been put in jail for their part in the violence have been imprisoned for standing up for democratic rights, while he also accused the Biden administration of ill-treating them.

PA

Talking to far-right television host Stew Peters on The Stew Peters show on January 5, Lang said: ‘It just shows how far we have fallen. Where is our rally tomorrow? There should be a hundred thousand people in DC tomorrow at the very minimum … I am so disappointed with Trump and the American people at large that just do not get behind the January 6 political prisoners.’

Lang went onto to criticise the conditions of the prison and the treatment he was receiving there. ‘What we are getting in here is exactly what you should expect from a communist regime that is trying to silence political dissidents,’ he alleged.

‘I feel like I am in a Taipei prison, and I spoke out against the government. I sing the national anthem and I get punched for it,’ he added, The Independent reports.

He also claimed he wasn’t allowed to see members of his own family, despite seeing other prisoners meeting theirs.

Alamy

Lang went on to demand that former president Donald Trump stand up for other convicts like him. ‘I feel like I have been abandoned by the political hierarchy, our leaders, our senators our president,’ he said.

‘President Trump, where are you? You better do a press conference, man. We are rotting in jail because we stood up for what you told us to stand up for!’

Trump had been planning on delivering a news conference from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida today to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the violent Capitol Hill riots of January 6 last year. However, he has since cancelled the event.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be talking today however, in a special speech to be delivered at Capitol Hill. It’s one of a series of events taking place in Washington DC to mark the anniversary.