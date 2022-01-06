Capitol Riots: Trump Urges ‘MAGA Nation To Rise Up’ On Eve Of Insurrection Anniversary

Alamy

Donald Trump has called on his supporters to ‘rise up’ against vaccine mandates in a statement issued on the eve of the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

The former president accused the Democrats of being ‘mandate happy’, and claimed there was ‘talk by the Biden Administration’ of ‘vaccine mandates for school children’. No such plans have been suggested by the White House.

Advert 10

In the lengthy message, which was issued through the Save America political action committed, Trump also referred to reports that the Detroit Public Schools Community District was considering requiring students to be vaccinated, and claimed other ‘Democrat-run places’ were discussing similar proposals.

Alamy

‘This is an outrage, and MAGA nation should rise up and oppose this egregious federal government overreach,’ he said, despite there being no evidence that the federal government is set to implement such a mandate.

Trump also attacked the president’s approach to rolling out vaccines, claiming that Republican-led states were ‘getting the short end of the stick’.

Advert 10

‘Our administration did what they said could never be done… but we never issued mandates, and I never would!’ he said. ‘The federal government must be reigned in and give the people back the freedom to decide whether they want to be vaccinated or not.’

Trump was recently booed after confirming he’d received three doses of the vaccine, and has promoted the efficacy of being vaccinated while opposing vaccine mandates.

His call to ‘rise up’ came a day before the first anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which Trump has been accused of inciting with false claims that the 2020 presidential election was ‘stolen’. The Congressional January 6 investigation committee is continuing to investigate the Trump administration’s alleged role in the attack.

Advert 10

Earlier this week, Trump announced that he was cancelling a planned speech to mark the anniversary of the riot after facing criticism from a number of Republican senators.

‘In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am cancelling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday,’ he said in a statement, per The Times.