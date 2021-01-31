unilad
Captain Sir Tom Moore Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

by : Julia Banim on : 31 Jan 2021 17:23
Sir Tom MooreSir Tom MoorePA Images

Captain Sir Tom Moore has tested positive for Coronavirus, and has today been admitted to hospital.

A statement from Sir Tom’s family, shared by broadcaster Piers Morgan, states that the 100-year-old former British Army officer tested positive for the virus while being treated for pneumonia.

In the statement, Sir Tom’s daughter Hannah praised the ‘remarkable care’ her father has received from the ‘wonderful staff’ at Bedford hospital, who are said to be doing ‘all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible’.

It’s understood that Sir Tom had been at home with his family until today (Sunday, January 31), when he began to ‘require help with his breathing’. Although he is being treated in a ward, he has not been admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

Hannah wrote:

We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to.

Well-wishes have poured in for Sir Tom, who has inspired so many people over the course of the pandemic with his valiant fundraising efforts for NHS Charities Together.

Sir Tom had initially intended to raise £1,000 before his hundredth birthday by doing laps of his garden. However, he ended up raising over £32 million after his efforts captured the public imagination.

UNILAD wishes Captain Sir Tom Moore a full recovery, and our thoughts are with him and his family.

More to follow.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Julia Banim

Topics: News, Coronavirus, NHS

