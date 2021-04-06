Captain Sir Tom Moore’s Family Urges Country To Take On Fundraising Challenge To Mark His Birthday

PA Images

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family are calling on Britons to take on a fundraising challenge to mark what would have been his 101st birthday.

The Captain Tom Foundation, which was set up in honour of the beloved World War II veteran and fundraiser, is encouraging people to take up a challenge themed around the number 100.

This challenge can be carried out ‘anytime and anywhere over Captain Tom’s birthday weekend’, which falls on the weekend of Friday, April 30 to Monday, May 3.

PA Images

Participants may raise money in any way they wish, ‘from walking 100 metres to baking 100 cakes or writing 100 letters’, following in the footsteps of Captain Tom himself.

As fans will no doubt recall, Captain Tom lifted the hearts of the country after committing himself to raising money for NHS heroes during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Having initially set a fundraising target of £1,000, Captain Tom set about completing 100 laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday, walking 50 meters each time.

However, his story soon caught the hearts of the country, and Captain Tom ended up raising an extraordinary £38.9 million for the NHS Covid-19 appeal. Now his family want to make sure his legacy lives on.

captaintommoore/Twitter

As per The Captain Tom Foundation:

His simple message of hope – “Tomorrow will be a good day” – inspired millions around the world and brought comfort and joy to so many during the pandemic. Now it’s your turn to build on that legacy. Friday 30 April would have been his 101st birthday and to honour him and his amazing achievements, we would love everyone, of all ages and abilities, to take part in the Captain Tom 100.

Challengers are encouraged to share videos and pictures of their own take on the challenge via social media, using the official hashtag #CaptainTom100.

You can check out some friends of The Captain Tom Foundation taking on the challenge below:

Captain Tom was admitted to hospital on January 31 after having tested positive for coronavirus the week before. He died at Bedford Hospital on February 2, with his death sparking an outpouring of support for his good work.

As reported by Sky News, Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore has said she ‘really regrets’ he didn’t live to celebrate his 101st birthday, but said that he would have been ‘so proud’ of all the good that has so far been achieved in his name.

You can download your fundraising pack from The Captain Tom Foundation website.