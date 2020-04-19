Captain Tom Moore Has Raised £25 Million For The NHS On His 100th Birthday Walk
Captain Tom Moore intended to raise £1,000 for the NHS. Late yesterday evening (April 18th), the World War II veteran’s fundraiser topped £25 million.
The 99-year-old, who set himself the mission of completing 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden to raise money to tackle the virus, got off to an amazing start. In just one day, he passed his initial target and the millions have continued to pour in.
Even after finishing his 100th lap two weeks ahead of his centennial birthday on April 30 the donations were unstoppable. Captain Moore said: ‘I never, ever dreamt I’d be involved in such an occasion as this.’
His JustGiving page has flown past £25 million, with it all going straight to NHS Charities Together. It’s an extraordinary achievement, but don’t expect the pensioner to sit back down quite yet, he’s aiming for another 100 laps.
His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore earlier told the BBC: ‘We are humbled, floored and proud. What the British public has done is given him his next purpose… I think he’ll do this until everyone says ‘stop, don’t do this anymore’.’
Tom added:
We are doing so well and, knowing the reason that we started off with was for the NHS – it’s really for all the people that are supporting and all the people finding it very difficult at the moment, and some people are finding it difficult.
I think if you’re held up in your house at the moment, it’s likely to go on a little longer. I think you’re all being very, very good and I think you’re also being brave.
The fundraiser has captured the hearts of Britain, with an online petition to get the veteran a knighthood amassing nearly 500,000 signatures. A Number 10 spokesperson even replied, writing: ‘From his military contributions to his support for NHS staff, Tom has demonstrated a lifetime of bravery and compassion. The PM will certainly be looking at ways to recognise Tom for his heroic efforts.’
The whopping total includes an undisclosed donation from Prince William, who said in a video alongside the Duchess of Cambridge: ‘He’s a one man fundraising machine and God knows what the final total will be. But good on him, and I hope it keeps going.’
In response, Tom said it was a ‘moment we will never forget’, adding: ‘It’s absolutely amazing that my super Prince can say something like that.’ In a note to people struggling under the current circumstances, he also said: ‘The sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away.’
If you’d like to donate to Captain Moore’s incredible fundraiser, please visit his JustGiving page here.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
Topics: News, Captain Tom Moore, Charity, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Fundraising, NHS, veteran