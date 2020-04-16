Captain Tom Moore Just Completed His 100th Lap Of His Garden After Raising More Than £12M For NHS
Captain Tom Moore has finished his laps of the garden and raised a whopping £12 million in the process.
The 99-year-old pensioner won over the hearts of the nation while raising money for the NHS after promising to do 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
Captain Moore simply wanted to raise £1,000 for the NHS, but has raised 12,000 times more than planned from donations from over 600,000 people.
Tom, a World War II veteran, received what he described as ‘magnificent’ care from the NHS while receiving treatment for cancer and a broken hip, something with spurred on his idea to raise money for it.
Upon finishing this morning, April 16, Tom received messages via BBC Breakfast from NHS staff and supporters such as cricketer Ben Stokes.
After watching the messages, Tom said:
I think it’s difficult to say [on how the messages made him feel]. They are really super people speaking – it’s out of this world.
[…] I never, ever dreamt I’d be involved in such an occasion as this.
We are doing so well and, knowing the reason that we started off with was for the NHS – it’s really for all the people that are supporting and all the people finding it very difficult at the moment, and some people are finding it difficult.
I think if you’re held up in your house at the moment, it’s likely to go on a little longer. I think you’re all being very, very good and I think you’re also being brave.
When asked what advise he would give to people struggling at the moment, Tom said ‘we will all get through it in the end’ and that it will ‘all be right’.
He added:
The sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away.
Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore previously commented on how they were all ‘floored’ at reaching more than £4 million.
She said to the BBC:
It [has been] beyond our wildest expectations, no words can express our gratitude to the British public for getting behind Tom.
We are humbled, floored and proud.
What the British public has done is given him his next purpose… I think he’ll do this until everyone says ‘stop, don’t do this anymore’.
Congratulations to Tom on his amazing work. The world really needs more people like him.
If you’d like to donate to Tom’s fundraiser for NHS Charities Together, you can do so here.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, BBC, BBC Breakfast, Captain Tom Moore, Fundraising, Life, NHS, Tom Moore, UK News