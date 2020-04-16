Captain Tom Moore Just Completed His 100th Lap Of His Garden After Raising More Than £12M For NHS

I think it’s difficult to say [on how the messages made him feel]. They are really super people speaking – it’s out of this world.

[…] I never, ever dreamt I’d be involved in such an occasion as this.

We are doing so well and, knowing the reason that we started off with was for the NHS – it’s really for all the people that are supporting and all the people finding it very difficult at the moment, and some people are finding it difficult.

I think if you’re held up in your house at the moment, it’s likely to go on a little longer. I think you’re all being very, very good and I think you’re also being brave.