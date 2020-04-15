Captain Tom Moore Just Raised £10 Million For NHS By Walking Length Of His Garden
After initially setting out to raise £1,000 for the NHS, World War 2 veteran Captain Tom Moore has now raised an incredible £10 million.
The 99-year-old wanted to raise funds for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday later this month, as a thank you to the ‘magnificent’ staff who helped him with treatment for cancer and a broken hip.
He set his fundraising target at £1,000, but achieved that figure in less than a day. Within a matter of hours, the amount of money he’d raised was in the millions, and it’s still rising.
Speaking to the BBC, Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore admitted the family had thought raising £1,000 for NHS Charities Together would be a ‘real stretch’, and described the incredible generosity of the public as ‘just amazing’.
When the total exceeded £4 million, she commented:
It [has been] beyond our wildest expectations, no words can express our gratitude to the British public for getting behind Tom.
We are humbled, floored and proud.
What the British public has done is given him his next purpose… I think he’ll do this until everyone says ‘stop, don’t do this anymore’.
Tom added:
Every penny that we get, [the NHS] deserve every one of it.
Tom will celebrate his 100th birthday on April 30, but he found himself well ahead of schedule with his laps of the garden and has said he hopes to do another 100.
Ellie Orton, chief executive of the charity NHS Charities Together, praised Tom and members of the public for the incredible amount of money raised, saying staff at the charity wanted to ‘express [their] gratitude and huge admiration for Captain Tom, for the NHS and for everybody who is donating’.
More than 325,500 people have contributed to Tom’s fundraiser, with more than £10 million now raised for the charity. The veteran kept his supporters updated throughout the journey on Twitter, where it was revealed that at one point his fundraising page had more than 90,000 people on at once.
While Tom was busy doing his laps in the garden, a schoolgirl from Port Talbot, Wales started a campaign for children to make birthday cards to celebrate Tom’s big day.
Eight-year-old Reegan Davies encouraged people to share photos of their cards on social media with the hashtag ‘MakeACardForTom’, and the BBC has since shared an address to send Tom’s birthday cards to.
The veteran certainly has a lot to celebrate, and it’s amazing to see so many people supporting and praising him. It’s truly well deserved – well done, Tom!
If you’d like to donate to Tom’s fundraiser for NHS Charities Together, you can do so here.
