Captain Tom Moore To Be Knighted For Raising £33 Million For NHS
Captain Tom Moore is to be given a knighthood after his titanic fundraising efforts for the NHS.
Sir Tom, who was recently given the honorary title of Colonel, managed to raise just under £33 million for NHS charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden, prior to his centennial birthday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since personally recommended the 100-year-old to be recognised by the Queen for his exceptional efforts, as per No. 10.
In a statement, Johnson praised Sir Tom for his ‘fantastic fundraising’ which ‘inspired the whole country’ and ‘provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog’ of the outbreak. ‘On behalf of everyone who has been moved by his incredible story, I want to say a huge thank you. He’s a true national treasure,’ he added.
The Prime Minister pledged back in April to look recognising Sir Tom after a Change.org petition to get him knighted racked up an eye-watering number of signatures – it currently stands at more than one million. Under Ministry of Defence protocol, his official title will be Captain Sir Thomas Moore, with an investiture ceremony set to take place at a later date.
In addition to his laps, he also released a hit charity single, You’ll Never Walk Alone, alongside Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir, which managed to reach number one on the UK charts, making him the oldest person ever to do so.
As for acknowledging the efforts of front line workers and health care professionals, a government spokeswoman said: ‘We know there is huge appetite to say thank you to all those supporting the nation during this emergency… we will ensure these unsung heroes are recognised in the right way, at the right time.’
Congratulations, Sir Tom.
