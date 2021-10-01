unilad
Car Park Builds ‘Diversity’ Spaces For LGBTQ+ Drivers And Migrants

by : Joe Harker on : 01 Oct 2021 12:40
A car park in Germany has built three ‘diversity’ parking spaces for LGBTQ+ and migrant drivers.

An underground car park in the city of Hanau, Germany has unveiled a trio of ‘diversity’ parking spaces dedicated to helping members of the LGBT community and migrants.

Per the Daily Mail, the Hanauer Parkhaus GmbH (HPG) has built the three spaces, which are decorated with a giant rainbow flag painted on the wall, for people who feel ‘a special need for protection’.

It is not known if anyone is actually going to check whether people parking in the spaces are migrants or members of the LGBTQ+ community, though a camera will monitor the car park to see who ends up using them.

Thomas Morlock, city councillor and chairman of the HPG’s supervisory board, said the parking spaces were meant to be a ‘conspicuously colourful symbol’ intended to promote ‘diversity and tolerance’. He also said the spaces were not necessarily meant to be for a ‘separate group of people’.

Hanau, a small city located 15 miles east of Frankfurt, is one of the most diverse cities in Germany and was considered to be so even before the 2015 migrant crisis where millions of people sought refuge in Europe, with many finding a new home in Germany.

The city has suffered in the past because of intolerance. On February 19, 2020, a far-right extremist conducted shootings at two shisha bars in Hanau, killing 11 people including himself and wounding five others. Investigators believe racism was the motive behind the attack.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

