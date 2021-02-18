Car Parked Under Leaking Water Main Frozen Solid In Texas

PA/ABC13/Twitter

A car parked under a leaking water pipe has frozen solid in Texas as a winter storm continues to sweep the state.

Several videos posted to social media show a car in downtown Dallas completely frozen over in ice.

As well as icicles forming at the back of the vehicle, they are also seen above the car coming out of the water pipe, where they presumably formed because of a leak.

One video posted on Instagram shows the floor around the car, which is inside a parking garage, frozen over in ice where the water would have leaked.

While the pictures of the car are shocking, it is a good depiction of the freezing conditions in the state. Texas is seeing some of its coldest temperatures in more than 30 years, with some areas reaching as low as -18°C over the weekend.

This week, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency, authorising the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to implement disaster relief efforts and provide appropriate assistance to local authorities.

So far, at least 21 deaths have been reported across southern US states, which don’t usually see such low temperatures, are currently enveloped in thick snow.

PA Images

In Houston, more than 100 road crashes were reported this week, which accounted for some of the deaths. Others died from carbon monoxide poisoning from running cars and generators inside to stay warm. At least 10 have died in Texas.

There are also currently widespread blackouts and power shortages across the state due to an overwhelming surge in demand.

In some areas, rolling blackouts have been imposed in a bid to conserve energy for essential services such as hospitals, police and fire stations. Some 4.3 million people are currently without electricity, BBC News reports.

PA Images

At a press conference yesterday, February 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said approximately 1.2 million people in the state have had their power restored and he was working on getting more ‘on board’.

He also announced that he has signed an executive order to prevent any of the state’s natural gas from being exported outside of the state until February 21. It has been predicted the storm will continue until at least this weekend.

Calling the scale of the power outage ‘unacceptable,’ he said every source of power in Texas had been ‘compromised’ by the harsh weather conditions.

He also criticised the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the body which is responsible for the state’s electricity, and urged its leaders to investigate the ‘root of any missteps’ which may have caused the power cuts.