Cardi B Slams Congress As ‘F*cking Idiots’ For Debating WAP Instead Of Police Brutality
Cardi B has slammed members of congress as ‘f*cking idiots’ for wasting time debating the morals of WAP rather than discussing the ongoing issue of police brutality.
US Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican politician from Glenbeulah, Wisconsin, took to the House floor on Thursday, April 22, where he described the track as contributing towards the ‘moral decline of America’.
Laying into Cardi’s raunchy appearance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Grothman called upon the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to ban such performances, which he regards as ‘inconsistent with basic decency’.
Being clearly not interested in grabbing a mop and bucket himself anytime soon, Grothman took a severe tone as he slammed the track:
I’ve received some complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys. They wonder why we are paying the FCC if they feel this should be in living rooms across the nation.
Wake up, FCC, and begin to do your job. The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency.
However, at a time when there are so many more pressing issues to contend with, many people have been left understandably frustrated that Grothman would waste time discussing what is arguably quite a trivial topic.
These frustrations have been shared by Cardi herself, who has taken to Twitter to express her own thoughts on the matter:
This gets me so mad ya don’t even know! I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about.
Speaking with TMZ after his outburst, Grothman admitted that he stopped watching WAP after an approximate two minutes, having been put off by how ‘offensive and boring’ he’d found it to be.
Maybe Grothman just needs to give it a bit more of a chance. Who knows, he too might find it quite catchy after a few listens.
