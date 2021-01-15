Cardi B To Disguise As Old Woman Living In Care Home For New Movie Assisted Living

Cardi B To Disguise As Old Woman Living In Care Home For New Movie iamcardib/Instagram/20th Century Fox

Not content with taking the music world by storm, Cardi B has her eyes set on the next step in her quest for world domination after grabbing her first leading role in a movie.

After making her film debut alongside fellow Bronx-born star Jennifer Lopez in the critically acclaimed Hustlers (2019), it looks like Cardi has caught the acting bug. According to reports, the rapper has officially signed on to star in the upcoming comedy Assisted Living, where she plays a small-time criminal forced to go into hiding when a heist goes sideways.

Described as a ‘raucous comedy’ with ‘heart,’ the film will see Cardi’s character disguise herself as an elderly woman in an attempt to hide out in her grandmother’s nursing home, in a plot that sounds a lot like Mrs Doubtfire meets Bad Grandpa. The movie, which is being produced by Paramount Pictures, is based on an original script by This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun, so you can probably expect some twists and turns along the way.

Vulture also reports that Cardi – who lest we forget rose to fame on the small screen playing herself in the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop – is set to take on a role in the next instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise, F9, alongside Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson. All this while the rapper continues to work on the follow up to her Grammy award-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy.

Which begs the question, is there anything Cardi B can’t do?

