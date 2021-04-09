Caribbean Island Orders Evacuations Ahead Of ‘Imminent’ Volcanic Eruption

@WISeismicResearch

Around 16,000 people living on the Caribbean island of St Vincent are being forced to leave their homes, over fears the La Soufrière volcano could erupt at any moment.

Anyone who is living in what is called the ‘red zone’, which covers the north east and north west of the island, has been advised to evacuate the area with immediate effect.

Footage taken in St Vincent shows smoke pouring out of the top of the volcano, prompting the island’s emergency management office to switch the threat level to red, meaning a volcanic eruption is believed to be ‘imminent’.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) took to Twitter to warn St Vincent residents that there was a ‘substantial prospect of disaster’ ahead, based on seismic activity detected from La Soufrière.

However, evacuation efforts are being heavily impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announcing that people must be vaccinated in order to get onto a cruise ship to escape the island, or if they want to seek refuge on another island.

In a press conference he announced that three Royal Caribbean cruise ships will be coming to St Vincent to collect people, as well as two Carnival cruise ships.

Meanwhile, other islands, including St Lucia, Antigua, Barbados and Grenada, have all offered to take evacuees in once they have fled St Vincent.

Gonsalves told locals they would be allowed to use ID cards to travel if they don’t have a passport, given the state of emergency and desperate need to travel away from the island.

‘This is an emergency situation, and everybody understands that,’ he said, as per the Mail Online.

‘Not everything is going to go perfect, but if we all cooperate. We will come through this stronger than ever.’

The local government was first alerted to the risk of a possible volcanic eruption in the early hours of Thursday, April 8, when scientists picked up on seismic activity that suggested ‘magma was on the move close to the surface’, according to Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center.

Although the team isn’t able to give an exact estimate on when the volcano is expected to blow, Joseph did note that ‘things are happening fast’.

The La Soufrière volcano last erupted in 1979.