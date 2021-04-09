Caribbean Volcano Erupts Sending Plume Of Ash Five Miles High

David Stanley/Flickr/Mz_Collis/Twitter

The La Soufrière volcano on the Caribbean island of St Vincent has erupted, sending plumes of ash five miles high.

It comes after officials ordered mandatory evacuations of around 16,000 people living near the volcano on Thursday, April 8, with fears of an imminent eruption.

Following signs of activity in December, the volcano – located on the northern tip of the main island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines – moved into an ‘explosive state’ this morning, according to the National Emergency Management Organisation. It said there was a ‘substantial prospect of disaster’ ahead, based on seismic activity detected from La Soufrière.

As reported by AP, emergency management officials estimated the ash column to be at least 20,000ft high, and is said to be drifting east into the Atlantic Ocean.

Fallout is already an issue in communities close to the volcano. People in the ‘red zone’ – the north east and north west of the island – have been told to leave immediately, with ash fall recorded as far as Argyle International Airport.

Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies Seismic Centre, said ‘more explosions could occur’, but was unable to say whether they’d be more severe or lesser than the first.

The centre tweeted, ‘At 8:41 am this morning 9-4-21 an explosive eruption began at La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent. This is a culmination of the seismic activity that began on April 8. The eruption is ongoing and more information will be shared as things progress.’

It added, ‘Ash has begun to fall on the flanks of the volcano and surrounding communities including Chateaubelair and Petite Bordel. Some has gone offshore and has even reached the Observatory.’

It’s the first eruption from the volcano since 1979, which saw debris going thousands of feet high and even reaching Barbados 100 miles away, as per The New York Times. Fortunately there were no casualties, nor have any been reported from today’s eruption at the time of writing. Back in 1902, an eruption killed around 1,600 people.

Around 16,000 people will need to be evacuated, according to Joseph, but restrictions related to the pandemic could get in the way. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said people will require vaccinations before getting on a cruise ship to escape, or if they seek temporary refuge on another island.

The PM added, ‘Not everything is going to go perfect, but if we all cooperate… we will come through this stronger than ever. This is an emergency situation, and everybody understands that.’

Two Royal Caribbean cruise ships are expected later today, with a third in the coming days and two further Carnival cruise ships. St. Lucia, Grenada, Barbados and Antigua are accepting evacuees, and Gonsalves is advising Caribbean governments to accept ID cards in lieu of passports amid their hectic departure.