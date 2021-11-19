Carole Baskin Reacts To Rumours That Her Ex-Husband Is Alive And Well
In another Tiger King development no one anticipated, Carole Baskin’s husband may be alive.
Hey all you cool cats and kittens, if you’ve finished Tiger King 2 and are desperate to stay in the world of Joe Exotic, don’t worry, we’ve got you.
Don Lewis married Baskin in 1991 and went missing in 1997. In 2002 he was declared legally dead.
Lewis’s disappearance was a key focus in the first series of Tiger King, with Joe Exotic claiming that Baskin was responsible for her former husband’s disappearance. She has always denied this claim.
However, the latest season Tiger King 2 reveals that Lewis is ‘alive and well in Costa Rica’.
Speaking to ITV’s This Morning, Baskin said:
One of the really exciting things that came out of Tiger King 2 is that they produced a letter from Homeland Security and it says that a special agent in charge with the FBI at Homeland Security reached out to the sheriff’s detective George Fernandez, which means this had to have happened after 2002, because Homeland Security wasn’t even around until 2002.
And they said that my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica.
She continued to speak about the surprising development, saying she doesn’t know why ‘all of this hay has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance, when Homeland Security has known where he is’, which is a fair point.
While Baskin knew of Lewis’s potential trip to Costa Rica, she didn’t think he’d be able to sustain a life there.
She continued:
He took about a million dollars down into Costa Rica and I had agreed to let him do that so he could prove to himself that he could make a living. And when we recovered what we could out of that years later, it was only about $80,000 because the investments he had made were so bad.
She added, ‘I don’t know how it is that Homeland Security says he’s alive and well in Costa Rica but I’m glad to hear it.’
Baskin and her current husband Harold Baskin are said to be suing Netflix over footage used in Tiger King 2.
The couple reportedly only signed appearance release forms for the first documentary series and did not expect to see footage of themselves in Tiger King 2.
