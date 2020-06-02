Carole Baskin Wins Control Of Joe Exotic’s Former Zoo
There has been yet another twist in the saga of Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, with Baskin now set to take over her rival’s former zoo.
Judge Scott Palk has ordered the G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park, which is currently being operated by Jeff Lowe, to vacate the property and hand control over to Baskin’s Tampa-based Big Cat Rescue Corp.
Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for hiring a hitman to kill Baskin. As viewers of the show can reasonably speculate, this latest news won’t exactly be music to his ears.
As reported by Fox 25, a federal judge in the western district court of Oklahoma made this ruling on Tuesday, June 2 in a 2016 lawsuit between Big Cat Rescue Corp. and Exotic’s mother, Shirley Schreibvogel.
Lowe now has just 120 days to vacate the 16-acre property, and all animals will also need to be taken away. Several portable buildings and vehicles on the property will be handed over to Big Cat Rescue, with the land title due to be transferred.
The properties were awarded to Baskin after it was discovered Exotic had been fraudulently transferring them to his mother so as to dodge paying a settlement in a trademark infringement lawsuit.
In a complaint filed February 2016, Big Cat Rescue sued Schreibvogel, alleging the Oklahoma zoo transfer had been fraudulent.
As per the Courthouse News Service, the complaint read:
Schreibvogel later admitted under oath that the zoo land was transferred to her by Joe Maldonado to remove it from the reach of creditors, including BCR, should BCR win its Florida lawsuit.
Schreibvogel also admitted in 2015, via a confession of judgement she entered into to resolve a lawsuit filed against he by the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee overseeing Joe Maldonado’s personal bankruptcy estate, that the zoo land was fraudulently transferred to her by Joe Maldonado in 2011 to avoid his creditors.
Judge Palk ruled that Big Cat Rescue had ‘sufficiently traced funds to allow for the imposition of a constructive trust’ under state law in regards to the zoo property previous owned by the eccentric Tiger King star:
Big Cat Rescue’s constructive trust and equitable lien in and to the buildings shall survive any physical or title transfer of the building and shall follow any proceeds, except as to a good faith purchased for value.
Judge Palk was also the presiding judge in Exotic’s criminal case, sentencing him to 22 years in federal prison while citing Exotic’s reluctance to accept criminal responsibility.
Exotic later served as his own attorney whilst in prison, filing a $93 million lawsuit against several federal agencies that he claimed had been conspiring to take his animals from him.
