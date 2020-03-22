Carolina Man Pretended To Have Coronavirus Using Fake Doctors Note Causing His Office To Close
A man caused his entire office to close by creating a fake doctors note and pretending to have coronavirus.
Jeffrey Travis Long, 31, from South Carolina, gave the note to his employer which then caused the office to close for five days and be sanitised.
The 31-year-old worked at Sitel Corporation – a call centre in Spartanburg County – and is believed to have been let go from his job since the ordeal.
The forged note read:
Dear Mr. Long,
I am writing at your request to provide a note for your work regarding missing days.
You were seen at Primary Care 1 here at the CGVAMC on 03/12/2020 with a positive test for the COVID-19 virus. You may return to work on 03/27/2020 following retesting on 3/27/2020.
Please let us know if you require anything further.
Long went on to be arrested for his actions on Thursday, March 19, and was charged with breach of peace and forgery.
At a news conference, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said:
I don’t know the dollar number it cost to disinfect their whole entire building, but it was a large number. It wasn’t a hundred bucks. It was more than that.
It seems to me like the fella just wanted a two-week, paid vacation. You can’t do this to people.
The hospital where Long was supposedly tested told police they hadn’t seen the man within the previous two weeks and weren’t conducting COVID-19 tests there at the time.
It was reported Long even went to the school his children attend, causing concern for the students’ health.
Sitel Corporation released a statement to WSPA-TV following Long’s actions.
The statement read:
On March 13, we reported to authorities that an employee at our Spartanburg, South Carolina site self-reported testing positive for COVID-19.
Once reported, we immediately evacuated employees from the Spartanburg site and conducted rigorous sanitisation of the entire facility.
Today, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office alerted Sitel that this employee made fraudulent claims about testing positive for COVID-19.
Based on these fraudulent claims, the Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for this individual. The individual is no longer employed at Sitel.
We are currently working in close partnership with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, and since this is an ongoing investigation, we will direct any requests for statements or information about this investigation to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
At this time, our focus is on the safety and wellbeing of our employees who returned to work at our Spartanburg site on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020.
As of Friday, March 20, there were 125 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina with two new deaths, according to AP News, so for this guy to pretend to have it when people are genuinely dying was, needless to say, incredibly selfish.
