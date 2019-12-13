Caroline Flack Charged With Assault ‘After Attacking Boyfriend’

PA

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been arrested and charged with assault.

A Met Police spokesperson has confirmed that Flack has been charged with assault by beating following an incident in the early hours of yesterday morning.

PA

The Daily Star has reported that the presenter had been in a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton after having been out for dinner.

Flack was pictured leaving a restaurant in Soho just hours before the arrest was made. Officers were called to a domestic disturbance in which a 27-year-old man required medical treatment after suffering minor injuries, a Met Police Spokesperson has said.

PA

A statement said:

“Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating. She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December. “This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.”

According to The Sun, an eyewitness said they heard Burton yell at the cops, ‘bruv, I was normal until I met her.’

PA

This is happening in the midst of ITV launching a new winter series of Love Island with Flack at the helm.

The new series has been confirmed to start on January 8, 2020.

