Caroline Flack’s Family Release Unpublished Instagram Post She Wrote Before She Died
Caroline Flack’s family have released an unpublished Instagram post written by the former Love Island presenter before she died.
Caroline was reportedly advised not to share the post, but after she sadly took her own life at her London home on Saturday, February 15, her family have decided to let the world read what she wrote.
Caroline’s mum, Chris, explained the presenter had sent her the post at the end of January.
Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press, Chris explained:
So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words.
Carrie was surrounded by love and friends but this was just too much for her.
In the post, Caroline makes reference to her upcoming court case regarding an incident with her boyfriend, which led her to be accused of domestic abuse.
Caroline’s post reads:
For a lot of people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way to have some sort of spiritual awakening but for me it’s become the normal.
I’ve been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life – for my whole life. I’ve accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over 10 years and yet told myself it’s all part of my job. No complaining.
The problem with brushing things under the carpet is… they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment.
On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend.
Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.
The post continued:
I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is… It was an accident.
I’ve been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.
But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.
The reason I am talking today is because my family can’t take anymore. I’ve lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.
I can’t spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.
I’m so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through.
I’m not thinking about ‘how I’m going to get my career back.’ I’m thinking about how I’m going to get mine and my family’s life back.
I can’t say anymore than that.
Caroline’s mother emphasised that her daughter was ‘not blaming anyone or pointing any fingers’, but rather just ‘describing how she was feeling and what she had gone through’.
At last night’s BRIT Awards, Harry Styles paid tribute to Caroline as he walked the red carpet with a single black ribbon attached to the collar of his suit.
The event marked the singer’s first red carpet appearance since Caroline’s death, and the first time he appeared to publicly acknowledge his friend’s passing.
Harry and Caroline dated for a few months in 2011, after meeting on the X Factor spin-off show The Xtra Factor when Harry was competing as a member of One Direction, and Caroline was hosting the show.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: News, BRIT awards, Caroline Flack, Chris Flack, harry styles, Instagram, Love Island