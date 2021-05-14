Cat Jumps From Fifth-Floor Of Burning Building And Runs Away Like Nothing Happened

@CFDMedia/ Twitter

A lucky cat has used up one of its nine lives in a daring escape from a burning building, after jumping to safety from a fifth-storey window.

A video filmed at the scene of a fire in a Chicago tower block shows the black cat seemingly stranded several metres up in the air, with smoke billowing around it as it peers out of a broken window.

The cat seems to check the side of the building to see if there’s a way it can run to safety, before deciding there’s nothing else to do but make the leap of faith. Gasps of horror from onlookers can be heard in the video as the cat jumps, with many clearly fearing the worst, but it seems like it had everything under control. The cat sails past a wall, bounces once off a patch of grass below and sticks the landing before shooting off somewhere to hide.

Check it out:

The whole incident was caught on camera by the Chicago Fire Department, who just so happened to be filming the building from the outside as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. The department posted the footage on Twitter shortly after, writing, ‘Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away!’

The cat’s escape has impressed people on social media, with one person tweeting, ‘The form, the technique, the landing! It’s a 10 for me.’ ‘Holy s**t, a dog could NEVER,’ another wrote.

@CFDMedia/Twitter

You’d think a jump like that would be more than enough adventure for one day, but it seems like the cat got a taste for the adrenaline, with one witness saying that it tried to run back into the burning building not long after making its escape. Speaking to AP News, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said, ‘It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in.’

Langford said that the cat was uninjured, and that he was trying to track down its owners, although it’s not clear whether in the meantime the fire department kept the cat or left it to its own devices.

As for the fire, no injuries were reported in the blaze, which the Chicago Fire Department says was contained to one apartment in the block. Officials didn’t say how the fire started or the extent of the damage.